July 24, 2020

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:31 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

SALISBURY — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service was arrested in Salisbury during a vehicle stop Thursday, said Salisbury Police detective Russ DeSantis.

Jameel Stephens-Maddox, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of South Railroad Street near Government Road and is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture a schedule IV substance.

DeSantis said he was stopped around 9 p.m. for driving without his lights on and was detained once the police department discovered he was wanted.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A&D Environmental on Thursday reported someone stole items from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Klumac Road.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• Jason Ian Roberts, 45, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 300 block of North Jackson Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 800 block of Maple A

• A man reported on Wednesday his dirt bike was stolen from the 1000 block of John Miller Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday his property was broken into in the 100 block of Happy Hollow Road, Rockwell.

• A woman man reported on Wednesday a break-in occurred in the 900 block of John Miller Road, Rockwell.

• Carlos Nahun Alvarado-Molina, 21, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor child abuse while in the 2200 block of Welch Road.

• Stedman O’Bryan Robb, 30, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 400 block of East Innes Street.

• Rios Maria Barrera, 25, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while at Sunny Heritage DRive and Joel Street, China Grove.

 

 

 

