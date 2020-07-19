July 19, 2020

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider a yet-to-be named lease at Mid-Carolina Airport and use of the county’s Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Rowan County residents can join by visiting bit.ly/rowanboc0721, with password 07212020. The meeting can also be joined by phone by dialing 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477 or 602-753-0140, and when prompted, enter ID 971-0569-5623 and password 07212020.

At a July 13 special meeting, commissioners entered into a closed session to discuss a potential lease at the Mid-Carolina Airport, but no action was taken.

Tuesday’s meeting will also include a discussion about architectural plans for the county and muncipalities’ share of COVID-19 funds. At the July 13 meeting, commissioners allotted COVID-19 funds to each municipality from the county’s share of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The initial Rowan County appropriation from the state was $2.56 million, but an additional $2.76 million has been awarded, amounting to a total of $5.32 million.

A total of 25% of the funding must go to municipalities, which would amount in $3.99 million for the county’s use and $1.33 million distributed among the 10 municipalities. While municipalities would be responsible for their expenditures, they would have to report them to the county. Expenditures would then be funneled to the state.

Municipalities have to submit to the county their plans for the funds no later than Sept. 1.

The funds were initially proposed to be distributed by population, but commissioners voted to set a baseline of $50,000 for each municipality, with additional funding based on each municipality’s population. The total amount of funding for each municipality, rounded to the nearest dollar, would be:

  • $499,868 for Salisbury
  • $179,323 for Kannapolis
  • $105,830 for China Grove
  • $92,387 for Spencer
  • $91,371 for Landis
  • $90,641 for Granite Quarry
  • $78,319 for Rockwell
  • $69,695 for East Spencer
  • $61,619 for Cleveland
  • $60,812 for Faith

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

