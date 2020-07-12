July 14, 2020

  • 70°

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — Better late than never.

Rowan County mustered only two hits in the first five innings against Greensboro pitcher Caleb Carden and trailed 1-0 at Newman Park.

But hitting is contagious, and Rowan strung together five consecutive two-out hits in the sixth to pull out a 5-2 decision in the first game of Saturday night’s NC3 baseball doubleheader.

The standout for Rowan was lefty pitcher Casey Gouge (3-0). He only struck out one batter, but he got a lot of weak contact. He kept Rowan (13-3, 4-2) in the game until the bats finally came to life.

Logan Rogers pitched an exciting seventh after Gouge got in a jam. Rogers earned his second save.

Greensboro (3-6, 2-3), which lost 2-1 on Friday to league-leading High Point, executed on a double steal in the fifth to break a scoreless tie.

Greensboro threatened to make it 2-0 in the top of the sixth, but Rowan left fielder Jordan Goodine threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.

Carden retired the first two batters routinely in the bottom of the inning, but Goodine’s double to center ignited Rowan’s offense. Logan Rogers tripled to score Goodine and make it 1-all. Wayne Mize’s double plated Goodine for the lead. CP Pyle’s single to right scored Mize and kept it rolling. Then Dylan Driver socked a homer to left on a 1-and-2 pitch for a 5-1 lead.

Gouge walked the first man he faced in the seventh — his second free pass  — and Justin Brady doubled.

Rogers relieved Gouge, threw a strike, and then four straight balls to load the bases. That brought Cody Donell, who already had two hits, to the plate.

Rogers struck out Donnell on a 2-and-2 pitch and got a short flyball for the second out.

A wild pitch scored a run for the Redwings, but Rogers got the final out on a flyball to Driver in right field.

 

Greensboro    000   010  1   — 2   8   2

Rowan             000   005  x   — 5  7    1

W — Gouge (3-0). L — Carden. S — Rogers (2).

HR — Rowan: Driver (1).

Leading hitters — Greensboro: Donnell 2, Brady 2. Rowan: Driver 2, Mize 2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead